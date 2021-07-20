AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 68,549 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 240,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,549 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $16,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET stock opened at $105.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 157,152 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $11,613,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $3,360,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,221.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 976,169 shares of company stock valued at $86,325,033 in the last 90 days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist Securities raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

