AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,548 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Bio-Techne worth $17,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,728,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

TECH stock opened at $455.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $431.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $228.66 and a 1-year high of $467.63.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total value of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold 53,258 shares of company stock valued at $18,941,990 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

