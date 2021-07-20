AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $21,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $4,753,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 458,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,867,000 after acquiring an additional 157,590 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 201.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

EPAM opened at $534.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.89 and a 1-year high of $545.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $80,950,100 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

