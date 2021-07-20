AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 58.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200,916 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Weyerhaeuser worth $19,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 877,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,470,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,941,000 after buying an additional 42,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.13.

In other news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.95 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

