AQR Capital Management LLC Has $16.09 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PNC. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.55 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.