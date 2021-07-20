AQR Capital Management LLC Has $18.83 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,033 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $18,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in SEI Investments by 6,645.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 66,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $1,113,350.00. Also, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $3,769,250 over the last three months. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.08.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

