AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 64,047 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,047 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equity Residential worth $17,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $11,404,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Equity Residential by 3,182.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 31,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Equity Residential by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,669,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,814,000 after acquiring an additional 168,819 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at $5,592,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $337,920.00. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,855,115 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQR stock opened at $82.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.33. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $84.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.93.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

