ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Short Interest Update

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 289,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 213,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the first quarter valued at $297,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ARC Document Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.69.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

