ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.69.

Shares of TSE ARX opened at C$9.12 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.84 and a 1-year high of C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.1177599 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

