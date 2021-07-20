Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 48.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARDX. Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. Ardelyx has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $9.23.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardelyx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $54,675.00. Insiders sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088 over the last ninety days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.8% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,636,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 59,426 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter worth $1,141,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 45,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,982,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,606,000 after acquiring an additional 60,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 911.1% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 150,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

