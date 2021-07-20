Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.97 ($8.20).

AT1 stock opened at €6.24 ($7.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and a PE ratio of 14.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €6.76. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a fifty-two week high of €7.16 ($8.42).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

