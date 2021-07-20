Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires 191,445 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 358.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,445 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LILA. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 212,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter. 15.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILA opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $14.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

