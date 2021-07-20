Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NESR opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.94. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

