Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 1.18% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

NYSE:SCM opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.97. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.60 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 124.71%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.50%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

