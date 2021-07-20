Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 46,622 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,622 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.57% of Titan Machinery worth $3,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after buying an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 453.3% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 208,140 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the first quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,792,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TITN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NASDAQ:TITN opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. Titan Machinery Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $615.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,815,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock worth $7,012,253. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

