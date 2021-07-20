Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 67,267 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,267 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.36% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 381,741 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,331,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,130,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 100,580 shares during the period. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBAI. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.