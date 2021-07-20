Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 8.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $25,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,915,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,564,000 after buying an additional 27,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,124,000 after buying an additional 100,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $239,058,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.50. 1,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.01.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total transaction of $1,910,172.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

