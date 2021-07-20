AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) Price Reaches $2.00 on Exchanges

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 25.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00012212 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.89 or 0.00733435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About AscendEX (BitMax) Token

BTMX is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.