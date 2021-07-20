Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

ASCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ascential to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 373.86 ($4.88).

ASCL stock opened at GBX 424.20 ($5.54) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -12.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 388.57. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 434.60 ($5.68).

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

