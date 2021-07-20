ASD Price Hits $0.35 (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last seven days, ASD has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $262.06 million and $1.31 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00046746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00012636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.05 or 0.00752298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ASD Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

