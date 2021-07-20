ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €573.27 ($674.44).

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €610.00 ($717.65) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America set a €683.00 ($803.53) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €750.00 ($882.35) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, July 12th.

