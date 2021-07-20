Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ASPN. HC Wainwright upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $30.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $37.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.30 million, a PE ratio of -33.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

