Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPU traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. 1,077,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,581. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.07.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter worth $355,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 393,525 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aspen Group by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 311,111 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

