ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Shares Down 1.9%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.55 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.19.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.