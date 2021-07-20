ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 10.11%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.84.

ASAZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cheuvreux cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nordea Equity Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

