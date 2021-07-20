AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 399,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 9,001,607 shares.The stock last traded at $57.51 and had previously closed at $56.48.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.86. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $154,257,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $114,977,000. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

