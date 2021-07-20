Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) COO Joseph Christopher Hays Sells 1,059 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $45,282.84.

Shares of ATLC stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.00. 52,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,248. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $665.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $44.93.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

