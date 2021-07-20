ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. ATN International reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNI opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $64.43. The company has a market cap of $696.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.29 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -188.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ATN International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ATN International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

