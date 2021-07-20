Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Cap of $101.30 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Audius coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002846 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Audius has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $101.30 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00046682 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012763 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.33 or 0.00756231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

About Audius

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

