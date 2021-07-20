Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading 0.9% Higher

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$8.97. 1,267,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,318,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.89.

ACB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.80 to C$6.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aurora Cannabis to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of C$9.43.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.08, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 5.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.54. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.