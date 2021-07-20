Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of ATDRY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. The stock had a trading volume of 287,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

