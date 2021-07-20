Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Cut to $99.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Autoliv from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $90.59 on Monday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $108.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

