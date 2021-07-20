Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

ALV stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.51.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth $107,676,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $67,242,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $308,737,000 after purchasing an additional 620,080 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2,354.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,168,000 after acquiring an additional 322,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

