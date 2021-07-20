Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a hold rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.69.

ALV stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.51. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 78.73%.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

