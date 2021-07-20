AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 348,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,516 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of AutoNation worth $32,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,493.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock valued at $57,834,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $109.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

