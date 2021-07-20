Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after acquiring an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Avangrid by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,014,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,965,000 after buying an additional 70,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $63,187,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in Avangrid by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 848,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,560,000 after buying an additional 237,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Avangrid by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,075,000 after buying an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

AGR opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.13%.

AGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

