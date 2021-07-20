Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AGR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.36. 802,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.02 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.17.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.