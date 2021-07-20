Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

Get Aviva alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Investec raised shares of Aviva to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.49. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviva (AVVIY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.