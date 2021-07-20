Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.01-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.00 billion.Avnet also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$1.050 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.40.

AVT traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 668,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,084. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.88. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. Avnet’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other Avnet news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

