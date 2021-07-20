Avram A. Glazer Buys 26,455 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Director Avram A. Glazer bought 26,455 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,820.00.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

