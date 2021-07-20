B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,880,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 10,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.86.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in B2Gold by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in B2Gold by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,765,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTG opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $3.84 and a 52 week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.