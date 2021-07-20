Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 303.20 ($3.96). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 293.80 ($3.84), with a volume of 1,169,051 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.73.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.