Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 303.20 ($3.96). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 293.80 ($3.84), with a volume of 1,169,051 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 307.73.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

