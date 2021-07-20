Banc of California (BANC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Banc of California to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $62.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BANC opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Banc of California has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $792.40 million, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

In other Banc of California news, Director Mary A. Curran bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $87,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,161 shares in the company, valued at $248,667.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $742,494. Company insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

