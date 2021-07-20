Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $13.93

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.93, but opened at $13.59. Banco Macro shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 1,347 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $883.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.80.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.28). Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $336.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Banco Macro by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 187,999 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $2,003,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 83,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 20,815.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

