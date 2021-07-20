Bank of America Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $90.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GM. Wedbush initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.64.

Shares of GM opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.69. General Motors has a 52-week low of $24.44 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,293,013.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25. Insiders sold 217,088 shares of company stock worth $13,799,774 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $597,509,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

