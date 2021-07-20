Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 30.34%.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $414.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.94. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.76 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

