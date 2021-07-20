Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,099 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 811,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 159,543 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 95,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 30,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $319,772.66. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,451 shares of company stock valued at $645,746. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

IRWD opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.07.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

