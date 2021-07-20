Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 98.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Domo were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Domo by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Domo by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Domo by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Domo from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Shares of DOMO opened at $82.88 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 2.97.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $604,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

