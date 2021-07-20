Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cactus were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

WHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

WHD stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.