Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,943 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.34. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

